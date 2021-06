In the previous episode, Sancho Panza had set off for his home village to deliver a letter from Don Quixote to the Lady Dulcinea, and to obtain three donkeys as replacements for his own which had been stolen. The knight remained in the mountains, in melancholic madness for his lady. Sancho Panza met the village priest and barber at an inn on the road, and they decided to return with him to the mountains, where the barber would dress up in women’s clothing and try to persuade Don Quixote to return to his village and be treated for his madness. Cardenio, the young noble, told them the conclusion of his story, in which he had been tricked by Luscinda, his one true love, and his master’s son Fernando, who married, driving him to flee to the mountains to end his life there.