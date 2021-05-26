Customer Retention and New Business Strategy Clues From Your Customers
Learning from your customers can lead to better account retention and new business opportunities. The first thing to learn from your customers is why they selected you in the first place. They had many choices, including the option to stay with the incumbent supplier. The second important area to learn is why they stay on as a customer. These could be completely different reasons, and it’s important to know the difference between the two.www.piworld.com