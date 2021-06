It is one among many, but one of my longstanding regrets heading into recording this week’s podcast was that I’d never broken major NBA news to someone, via Zoom, before said friend had brushed his or her teeth. I don’t really talk to anyone besides [Woj voice] my wife early in the morning, and it’s not really a big deal to her if Troy Daniels gets traded to the Hornets or whatever. Indeed, before the moment when Drew and I broke the news to Rohan Nadkarni that the Boston Celtics had radically rejiggered their organization such that Danny Ainge was out of a job, and that former head coach Brad Stevens was kinda-sorta stepping into the role Ainge had vacated, I had pretty much given up hope of ever being able to do it.