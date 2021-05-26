Cancel
Antonio Conte: Inter Milan part company with title-winning manager

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has left his role as Inter Milan manager - three weeks after leading the club to a first Serie A title in 11 years. The 51-year-old Italian spent two years in charge of Inter and had one year remaining on his contract. In a statement, Inter thanked Conte...

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
UEFAgoal.com

Inter can dominate Italy and Europe under Conte, claims Hakimi

With their first Scudetto for a decade in the bag, the Morocco winger sees no reason why the Nerazzurri cannot go on to conquer the continent. Achraf Hakimi believes that Inter can create a dynasty of domestic and international success under Antonio Conte's guidance, after they ended Juventus' decade-long reign at the Serie A summit.
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
SoccerFrankfort Times

Inter coach Conte to leave club after winning Serie A title

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte left the newly-crowned Serie A champion by “mutual consent” Wednesday, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade. Conte was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Lautaro vs Conte... with Lukaku as the ring announcer! Inter Milan pair square off in a makeshift boxing ring during training in hilarious clip, as they settle their rift after the Argentine striker was hauled off against Roma

Settling a feud between a manager and a player is never an easy task, but Inter Milan may have found the perfect way to calm things down after setting up a joke boxing match between Lautaro Martinez and boss Antonio Conte. The pair were involved in an angry spat during...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan coach Conte expects a competitive Roma

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte expects Roma to be competitive in tonight's meeting. Conte said he expects a Roma who have "no intention" of giving up, despite sitting seventh in Serie A. “Roma are an excellent team, so we expect a team that want to finish the season in the...
Soccerplanetfootball.com

Watch: Romelu Lukaku hosts ‘boxing match’ between Conte and Martinez

Inter Milan are a happy club right now having recently won their first Scudetto since 2010. But that didn’t stop Lautero Martinez from falling out with manager Antonio Conte during their 3-1 win over Roma on Wednesday evening. Martinez had started the game on the bench but was angered after...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Conte praises Inter's winning mentality and targets strong end to season

Antonio Conte lauded the improved mentality of his title-winning Inter Milan squad and says they are determined to end their triumphant Serie A campaign with a bang on Sunday. The Nerazzurri were crowned champions with four games to spare on May 1, marking their first league win in 11 years and ending Juventus’ nine-year period of domestic dominance.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...