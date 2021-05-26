Antonio Conte: Inter Milan part company with title-winning manager

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.