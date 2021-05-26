Blueface Trends on Twitter for Rapping on Beat on New Song – Listen
Blueface was a topic of conversation on social media last night (May 24) for doing something that he's often criticized for not doing: rapping on beat. In a clip that began circulating on Twitter, Blueface shows off a different flow on a track titled, "Outside," which features OG Bobby Billions. The songs finds him being more introspective and serious instead of the party-centered vibes of celebrating money and women that are usually in his music.club937.com