Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blueface Trends on Twitter for Rapping on Beat on New Song – Listen

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blueface was a topic of conversation on social media last night (May 24) for doing something that he's often criticized for not doing: rapping on beat. In a clip that began circulating on Twitter, Blueface shows off a different flow on a track titled, "Outside," which features OG Bobby Billions. The songs finds him being more introspective and serious instead of the party-centered vibes of celebrating money and women that are usually in his music.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapping#Fatherhood#Clip#Rapper#Twitter Inc#Blueface Trends#Tiktok#Xxl Freshman#Instagram Live#Ritz Carlton#Song#Beat Sound#Bro#Hey Cuz#Conversation#Og Bobby Billions#Kids#Hood#Blue Face#Believers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Wins Hearts With "On-Beat" Bars

Blueface has been an interesting artist to watch. Upon first entering the game, many were caught off-guard by his honking delivery and endearingly off-beat flow; while such qualities might have ensured failure for most, his charisma and crafty mind for amusing punchlines gave Blueface more longevity than expected. Now, the...
MusicYour EDM

Getter Taps Alter-Ego Terror Reid on New Song, “BLOOD HARVEST” [LISTEN]

Getter’s Some Creature EP is upon us with its first offering, “BLOOD HARVEST.”. The track opens up with vintage theatrics that lead into a slow, steady beat accompanied by haunting textures and vox before snapping into the track’s heavy groove with a signature Getter lead. A swarm of vocal samples infiltrate the mix as the sounds of “BLOOD HARVEST” bleed together seamlessly.
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Celebritieslilwaynehq.com

Calboy Talks Lil Wayne Sending His “Miseducation” Verse Back In 1 Hour, Concept Behind The Video & More

Calboy sat down with DGB for an “Off The Porch” interview last month, which you can check out below. At the 25:00 mark of their conversation, the Chicago rapper spoke on how his “Miseducation” collaboration with Lil Wayne came about, Wayne sending his verse back in 1 hour, being a big fan of Weezy, the concept behind the “Miseducation” music video, and more.
MusicNME

Listen to Girli’s emotive new song ‘More Than A Friend’

Girli has released an emotive new song called ‘More Than A Friend’ – you can listen to it below. The track, which was released yesterday (May 28), follows the story of a character who falls for her friend but the feelings aren’t reciprocated. Speaking about the song, Girli – aka...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Listen To T.T.G A.E.R.O’s Catchy New Song ‘Too Toxic’

T.T.G A.E.R.O is an independent artist from Brooklyn who recently started his music career. The music industry is nothing new to him because his older brother, Abillyon, is from GS9. The artist believes that his amazing music will soon be discovered and he is just a lost diamond waiting to be found.
Music1057kokz.com

Listen to unreleased Prince song, “Born 2 Die”

It’s been five years since the death of the legendary artist Prince, and his estate has slowly been sharing his unreleased music, one song at a time. To follow up the April arrival of the title track of Prince’s unreleased 2010 album, Welcome 2 America, the estate and Sony Music have shared another previously unissued track from the record, “Born 2 Die.” The ’70s-infused song finds Prince musing over a “bad girl” who “sells everything from A to Z.”
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Moneybagg Yo Drops New Song ‘Rookie of The Year’: Listen

Moneybagg Yo has been on a roll this year. His latest album A Gangsta’s Pain has spent two non consecutive weeks at the number 1 spot of Billboard 200, moving 110k copies in the first week. But as he continues to promote the project with music videos, he has decided...
MusicPosted by
92.9 NIN

Doja Cat Warns People to Not Disrespect Her as a Rapper

Women rappers always find themselves as the topic of conversation on Twitter, whether it's for how they rap, dress or their contributions to hip-hop. This time around, Doja Cat responds to people wondering if she's technically a rapper, and she's urging everyone to put some respect on her pen. On...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to Bono sing with late rapper DMX on new song, “Skyscrapers”

In February, legendary rapper DMX said that U2‘s Bono would appear on his upcoming album, on a song called “Skyscrapers.” The gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper passed away in April but you can hear their collaboration now on his posthumous album, Exodus, out today. According GQ, the song, called “Skyscrapers,” has apparently...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Lil Yachty is Seeking Forgiveness from the Barbz

If there is one group of people you do not cross, it’s the Barbz. Back during the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef, Lil Yachty chose Bardi’s side because of her relationship with Offset. Now he is backtracking, stating that he has love for both. “Hey barbs, it’s boat… I...
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Release The Voice of the Heroes Album – Listen

The album the streets have been waiting for has finally arrived. On Friday (June 4), after months and months of teasing, Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped their highly anticipated joint effort, The Voice of the Heroes. Durk deems himself "the voice" of the streets and Baby is "the hero." This is origin of the title of the album, which features 18 songs and appearances from Young Thug, Meek Mill, Travis Scott and Rod Wave.
Musicthisis50.com

Interview: “Perculator” Rapper T-Hood on City Girls “Twerkulator”: I Was the First to Do This [Watch]

Atlanta rapper T-Hood has been riding a phenomenal wave of success for a year now thanks to his hot viral single “Perculator.” Whether it’s the radio or the club, when folks hear “Perculator” they know what time it is. Over the weekend, Quality Control’s City Girls released their new song “Twerkulator” and T-Hood fans immediately brought it to his attention. The popular rapper recently took things to Instagram to share his concerns with the record as well. In the post he respectfully taps into the injustice he feels regarding the song similarities and timing of the release. As his post circulates the streets of Atlanta, I was able to hear his point of view. Check out the full interview below!