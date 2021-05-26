Blueface Trends on Twitter for Rapping on Beat on New Song – Listen

Atlanta rapper T-Hood has been riding a phenomenal wave of success for a year now thanks to his hot viral single “Perculator.” Whether it’s the radio or the club, when folks hear “Perculator” they know what time it is. Over the weekend, Quality Control’s City Girls released their new song “Twerkulator” and T-Hood fans immediately brought it to his attention. The popular rapper recently took things to Instagram to share his concerns with the record as well. In the post he respectfully taps into the injustice he feels regarding the song similarities and timing of the release. As his post circulates the streets of Atlanta, I was able to hear his point of view. Check out the full interview below!