Englewood, Ohio – Each year, the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter leaders, members, and current officers will interview, vote, and elect new officers for the next school year. 2021-2022 Officers were interviewed and placed as potential candidates to be voted for at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Candidates were asked to record a campaign speech, create campaign posters (Google Slides), and share them to be displayed for members of the FFA Chapter.