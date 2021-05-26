The Kelly Clarkson Show to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s timeslot in fall 2022 on NBC stations

The move makes sense for NBC Universal, which produces and distributes Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show, since Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show is mostly on NBC stations. “We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” says Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local. As The Wrap notes, the move also sets up The Kelly Clarkson Show to be used as a launch pad for a potential daytime newcomer next year, since a new show has to fill the Ellen void.