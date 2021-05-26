Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Study finds physicians support pharmacy dispensing to expand access to medication abortion

By University of Chicago Medical Center
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study published online in spring 2021 and in the July issue of the journal Contraception, University of Chicago Medicine investigators and colleagues interviewed primary care providers in Illinois about their interest in providing medication abortion care and found that lifting FDA restrictions on mifepristone to allow pharmacy dispensing could normalize medication abortion, facilitate its use in primary care facilities, and address disparities in reproductive health access.

medicalxpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Primary Care Physicians#Health Care Providers#Patient Care#Mapp#The Uchicago Medicine#Rems#Uchicago#Harvard Medical School#Scd#Contraception#Acog#Medication Abortion Care#Abortion Provision#Primary Care Clinicians#Primary Care Providers#Nurse Practitioners#In Person Medical Care#Primary Care Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Health ServicesNewswise

Study finds health insurance disruptions associated with worse healthcare access

Newswise — ATLANTA - MAY 24, 2021 - A new study underscores the importance of health insurance coverage continuity in access to and receipt of care and care affordability in the United States. Researchers found that health insurance coverage disruptions were consistently associated with worse healthcare access and problems with care affordability. The study appears in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
Pharmaceuticalsworkcompcentral.com

Study: Majority of Doctors Support Medical Pot for Pain

Seventy-three percent of doctors surveyed in the U.S. believe in the use of cannabis as a medicine to treat pain, according to recent data published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research. For the study, a team of investigators affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the...
Health ServicesNews-Medical.net

Study finds no difference in physician-patient gender concordance

While some studies suggest female patients treated by female physicians have better outcomes, there does not appear to be a relationship between operator and patient gender and outcome in patients undergoing coronary angioplasty or stenting. These are the results of a first-of-its-kind study by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium (BMC2) and published in Catheterizations and Cardiovascular Interventions.
Mental HealthAMA

AMA commends federal support to expand pediatric mental health care access

Immediate Past President, American Medical Association. “The American Medical Association applauds the Biden administration and the Secretary of Health and Human Services for funding additional support to make behavioral health care more accessible and equitable to children and adolescents by better integrating telehealth services into pediatric primary care. Physicians, parents and others who work with and care about young people welcome tangible support such as this to improve the mental health of children, adolescents, and families emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Achieving equitable access to mental and behavioral health care via telehealth is needed now, particularly where racial, ethnic, and geographic disparities in access to care are prevalent. The AMA is committed to ensuring equitable health innovation for historically marginalized and minoritized people and communities. By working alongside the members of the Behavioral Health Integration Collaborative the AMA is enabling physician practices to provide integrated and equitable physical and behavioral health care during the current pandemic and into the future so that more patients have the opportunities, circumstances, and resources to reach their full health potential.”
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Physician Compensation Flattens Due To The Pandemic's Impact On Medical Groups

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the wide-ranging financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on physician practices in 2020 — which included lower patient volumes, caps on elective procedures and a growing number of practice closures — new research from Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) reveals that compensation for most physicians has remained steady. The "2021 MGMA Provider Compensation and Production" report, which reflects data from more than 185,000 providers across more than 6,700 physician-owned and hospital-owned organizations, shows that compensation for primary care physicians saw modest growth in 2020, and many physician specialties have seen slight increases or met previous year compensation during the most significant economic challenges experienced by the healthcare industry in nearly a century.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Sermo and Bionical Solutions Partner to Expand Physician Access to Digital Treatment Support Tools Amidst Evolving Patient Education Needs

NEW YORK & WILLINGTON, England & FLEMINGTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- Today, Sermo -- a social platform for peer-to-peer physician collaboration and frontline information sharing -- announced a partnership with Bionical Solutions - a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services -- to bring Bionical Solutions’ engagement platform to Sermo’s 800,000+ physician members. The partnership provides physicians around the world the ability to customize, personalize, and regionalize educational resources to help create actionable treatment plans for their patients with the goal of driving behavior change, and more importantly, better patient outcomes.
PharmaceuticalsMSF USA

Map: Expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines

New vaccines for COVID-19 have been developed with unprecedented speed—thanks to unprecedented investments from governments, foundations, and pharmaceutical companies. These shots can help bring the pandemic under control, but only if they get to the places where they're most needed. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that...
Sioux Falls, SDMuscatine Journal

South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Medical marijuana advocates have convinced South Dakota voters that legalizing the drug for medical use is a good idea, but they are struggling to do the same with many of the state's physicians. A split between the state’s largest doctors’ association and medical pot proponents...
Erie, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Vaccine network expands to family doctors, neighborhood pharmacies

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is stepping up vaccination efforts to reach all Pennsylvanians, with emphasis on minority communities, acting physician general Dr. Denise Johnson said Monday during an outreach program in Erie. To make vaccine information available through trusted sources, the department expanded its vaccine provider network to include...
HomelessKevinMD.com

What if this physician had access to real solutions?

What if I had access to real solutions? What if I had resources to provide to a person to help them overcome their problem? As a primary care provider with over 20 years of experience, I know viscerally that I will never “fix” anyone. I can teach, I can guide, I can comfort; but I’m never going to fix a single person. Still, I wish I had more to offer.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Is Now the Right Time for Pharmacy to Expand into the Health, Wellness Space?

Guillermo Rodriguez Navarrete, the founder and CEO of Nutrillermo, and Elaine Ladd, the chief pharmacy officer of Pharmacy Development Services (PDS), discuss whether the shift in the public's awareness of the critical role of the pharmacist during the pandemic could support pharmacists’ move to a more significant role in the health and wellness space.
Health Servicespharmacist.com

More Than 130 Healthcare Groups Express Support for Legislation Expanding Medicare Patients’ Access to Pharmacist Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, more than 130 healthcare groups applauded the introduction of the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act (S. 1362, H.R. 2759), legislation that will ensure that Medicare beneficiaries in medically underserved areas have access to pharmacists’ primary care services. In a letter sent to the bill’s...
PharmaceuticalsAMA

Lisa Costello, MD, MPH, on push to get vaccines into physician offices

Watch the AMA's daily COVID-19 update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, Lisa Costello, MD, MPH, assistant professor and co-clerkship director in the department of pediatrics at the West Virginia University School of Medicine, discusses rolling out COVID vaccines in provider practices and catching kids up on their immunizations.
Healththeintelligencer.com

Letter: State can take steps to better support local pharmacies

I have been reading about the struggles mom-and-pop pharmacies face as they attempt to serve their local communities while surviving an onslaught of administrative hurdles and financial abuses at the hands of pharmacy benefit managers. Pharmacy benefit managers represent the interests of Wall Street, not Main Street. If we do not act now to save local pharmacists, there will be an increasing number of pharmacy deserts, mostly in lower-income and minority communities.
Healthdailybruin.com

UCLA-led study finds medical costs for pediatric gunshot injuries have increased

A UCLA-led research study found that gun violence affecting children is associated with increased hospitalization costs. According to the study, hospital admissions for gun-related injuries in children decreased slightly from 3,246 to 3,185 between 2005 and 2017. However, there was a significant increase in median costs from $10,749 to $16,157 during that same time period.
Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacy teams ‘pivotal’ in improving outcomes in patients with depression or pain, study concludes

Community pharmacy teams could play a “pivotal” role in the care of patients with depression or pain, a study in Research and Social Administrative Pharmacy has concluded. Researchers undertook a systematic review of 13 studies, carried out in the United States, Australia, Thailand and parts of Europe, to find out the effect of existing community pharmacy programmes on outcomes in patients with depression and/or pain. Seven of the studies looked at depression specifically, while six looked at pain.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Protecting patients from medication errors requires more than single-platform EMRs

Electronic medical records (EMRs) can play an important role in the reduction of medication errors, but they should not be considered the be-all, end-all solution. Healthcare organizations, in fact, are discovering that simply implementing single-platform EMR systems is not enough to truly protect patients from the medication errors that cost the U.S. healthcare system close to $20 billion annually.1.