Carl Icahn Studies Crypto, Apple Has A Job For A Crypto Expert + More News

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. "Much of the cryptocurrency issued today will not survive, but we believe cryptocurrency in one form or another might be here to stay. To be clear, we have never bought any cryptocurrency, but we are studying it," billionaire investor Carl Icahn told Bloomberg.

