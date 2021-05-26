Cancel
Modern Love gets Season 2 premiere date, adds Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Okonedo and Menzies will appear in an episode of the romance anthology series that recently finished filming in Dublin, Ireland. Season 2, premiering Aug. 13, also filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady and Troy, New York.

Primetimer

Primetimer

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
