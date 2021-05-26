Modern Love gets Season 2 premiere date, adds Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies

After tonight’s finale, are you interested in knowing about The Simpsons season 33 premiere date? Is the juggernaut for sure going to be back?. Well, here is where we go ahead and hand down the good news: You are going to see more of the animated comedy! Earlier this year, The Simpsons was renewed for both a season 33 AND season 34, which means that it will be on the air until at least the spring of 2023. At this point, we’ve really stopped speculating as to when this show is going to end, given that it’s clearly just up to whatever the producers want. Fox seems eager to continue to have it on the air as long as possible and we get it: It performs better in the ratings than most of their other animated shows, and that is especially the case in the fall when it airs after the NFL. It also generates more revenue through a wide array of other means beyond just new episodes airing.