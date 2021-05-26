Cancel
Meta-analysis shows SARS-CoV-2 variants unlikely to affect T cell responses

By Hong Kong University of Science, Technology
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study, scientists at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have revealed that most T cell epitopes known to be targeted upon natural infection are seemingly unaffected by current SARS-CoV-2 variants. In their latest research, the team compiled and analyzed data from 18 immunological studies...

medicalxpress.com
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists discover novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2

Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I. Upregulating expression of this protein could strengthen the immune response in COPD patients. In the 18 months since the first report of COVID-19 and the spread of the pandemic, there...
ScienceFuturity

SARS-CoV-2 ‘frameshifting’ could be a critical weakness

Researchers have obtained molecular insights into a special process the SARS-CoV-2 relies on and shown that chemical compounds can inhibit it. Inhibiting the process would significantly reduce viral replication in infected cells. Viruses require the resources of an infected cell to replicate and then infect further cells, and transfer to...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronavirus show genome patterns previously associated to reduced viral recognition and altered immune response

Sci Rep. 2021 May 21;11(1):10696. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-90278-4. A new pandemic caused by the betacoronavirus SARS-CoV-2 originated in China in late 2019. Although often asymptomatic, a relevant percentage of affected people can develop severe pneumonia. Initial evidence suggests that dysregulation of the immune response could contribute to the pathogenesis, as previously demonstrated for SARS-CoV. The presence of genome composition features involved in delaying viral recognition is herein investigated for human coronaviruses (HCoVs), with a special emphasis on SARS-CoV-2. A broad collection of HCoVs polyprotein, envelope, matrix, nucleocapsid and spike coding sequences was downloaded and several statistics representative of genome composition and codon bias were investigated. A model able to evaluate and test the presence of a significant under- or over-representation of dinucleotide pairs while accounting for the underlying codon bias and protein sequence was also implemented. The study revealed the significant under-representation of CpG dinucleotide pair in all HcoV, but especially in SARS-CoV and even more in SARS-CoV-2. The presence of forces acting to minimize CpG content was confirmed by relative synonymous codon usage pattern. Codons containing the CpG pair were severely under-represented, primarily in the polyprotein and spike coding sequences of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, a significant under-representation of the TpA pair was observed in the N and S region of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2. Increasing experimental evidence has proven that CpG and TpA are targeted by innate antiviral host defences, contributing both to RNA degradation and RIG-1 mediated interferon production. The low content of these dinucleotides could contribute to a delayed interferon production, dysregulated immune response, higher viral replication and poor outcome. Significantly, the RIG-1 signalling pathway was proven to be defective in elderlies, suggesting a likely interaction between limited viral recognition and lower responsiveness in interferon production that could justify the higher disease severity and mortality in older patients.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists reveal structural details of how SARS-CoV-2 variants escape immune response

Fast-spreading variants of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, carry mutations that enable the virus to escape some of the immune response created naturally or by vaccination. A new study from scientists at Scripps Research, along with collaborators in Germany and the Netherlands, has revealed key details of how these escape mutations work.
Scienceoutbreaknewstoday.com

A rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 in saliva

Scientists from Hokkaido University have shown that an antigen-based test for quantifying SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples is simple, rapid, and more conducive for mass-screening. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the RT-PCR test remains the gold standard for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This method requires trained personnel at every step, from collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples to interpretation of the results; in addition, the entire process ranges from 24-48 hours on average. As the virus can be transmitted by an infected person before symptoms develop, and is even transmitted by individuals who are asymptomatic, the ability to screen a large number of people quickly is vital to controlling and preventing the spread of the pandemic. Faster methods to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigens have been developed, but they are not as sensitive as the RT-PCR test. In June 2020, a novel antigen-based kit, Lumipulse® SARS-CoV-2 Ag kit (Lumipulse), was developed by Fujirebio to quantitatively measure the viral antigen in biological samples within 35 minutes.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Face masks effectively limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission

'Don't forget the mask'—although most people nowadays follow this advice, professionals express different opinions about the effectiveness of face masks. An international team led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany, has now used observational data and model calculations to answer open questions. The study shows under which conditions and in which way masks actually reduce individual and population-average risks of being infected with COVID-19 and help mitigate the corona pandemic. In most environments and situations, even simple surgical masks effectively reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the effective reproduction number for COVID-19. In environments with potentially high airborne virus concentrations such as medical settings and densely occupied indoor spaces, however, masks with higher filtration efficiency (N95/FFP2) should be used and combined with other protective measures such as intensive ventilation.
ChemistryNews-Medical.net

Could graphene oxide nanosheets be an effective SARS-CoV-2 antiviral in PPE?

The rapid spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2), the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19), has claimed more than 3.4 million lives worldwide. Since the onset of the pandemic, the global scientific community across the globe has been designing various means to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Does cross-immunity exist between SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.28 and P.1 variant?

A team of researchers recently cross-tested severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies to assess their neutralization activity against different variants. The team recently released their findings as a preprint on the medRxiv* server. SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has infected more than...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

STING agonist diABZI shows promise against SARS-CoV-2 variants

COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. For people who are already infected, new research suggests the small molecule stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist-1, diABZI, may be effective in controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection — including those caused by variants. Led...
San Juan Capistrano, CAMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity not associated with low vitamin D

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seropositivity is not associated with low vitamin D levels, according to a study published online May 19 in JAMA Network Open. Yonghong Li, Ph.D., and colleagues from Quest Diagnostics in San Juan Capistrano, California, conducted a cohort study involving employees and their spouses...
Sciencesciencealert.com

Lab or Nature? The Current Evidence For Each of The SARS-CoV-2 Origin Theories

It's the theory that refuses to die: Might the coronavirus have leaked out of a Chinese lab?. As long as the mystery of the pandemic's origin remains unsolved, the question will persist. Increasingly, global leaders are calling for more thorough investigations into the possibility. That group includes President Joe Biden,...
Manhattan, KSHigh Plains Journal

Flying insects not likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2, ARS studies show

By early 2020, a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19 disease, was rapidly spreading across the planet. Everyone wanted and needed information on what it was, what it did, and how it was transmitted. Since then, the worldwide scientific community has amassed a great deal of information about...
ScienceMedagadget.com

Electrochemical Device Detects SARS‑CoV‑2 Spike Protein in 1 Second

Researchers at the University of Florida and the National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan have developed a microfluidic device that can detect the SARS‑CoV‑2 spike protein in a saliva sample within one second. The electrochemical device employs antibodies against the spike protein to detect the virus, and could allow for ultra-rapid COVID-19 testing.
Public HealthCosmos

Indian variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 detected in Melbourne

Evidence of a SARS-CoV-2 strain was recently detected in Melbourne wastewater, leading to the detection of 15 locally acquired cases of COVID-19. Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has confirmed that the strain is the B1.617 variant first detected in India. The strain was genetically linked to the man who...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 virus persistence in immunocompromised individuals

Positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) tests are frequently obtained from individuals that have already recovered from the virus in the past. They have therefore undergone seroconversion and bear the expected antibodies. It is unclear whether the majority of these positive cases are indicative of reinfection, prolonged viral...
ScienceScience Daily

SARS-CoV-2: Estimating infectiousness

What started as the preliminary analysis of routine laboratory data has since evolved into the largest-ever study of viral load levels in patients with SARS-CoV-2. A team of researchers from Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now analyzed the PCR samples of more than 25,000 persons with COVID-19. Working under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, the team determined the viral loads of each individual sample and used their results to estimate levels of infectiousness. The research, which has been published in Science, provides a clear idea of the infectiousness of the disease in different age groups and at different levels of disease severity. It also provides new insights into the B.1.1.7 variant.
Sciencetucsonpost.com

Study on sequencing to detect SARS-CoV-2

Vienna [Austria], May 25 (ANI): During the pandemic, it is extremely critical to detect the virus at the beginning stage, and in a move to achieve the same a team of researchers at the Vienna BioCenter designed a testing protocol for SARS-CoV-2 that can process tens of thousands of samples in less than 48 hours.