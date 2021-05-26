Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Danny McBride is developing a Garbage Pail Kids animated series for HBO Max

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago

McBride and his longtime producing partner David Gordon Green are turning their lifetime infatuation with the beloved 1980s trading cards into an animated series in partnership with Topps, according to The Hollywood Reporter. McBride, Green and Solar Opposites writer Josh Bycel will write and co-create the HBO Max series. It's not yet certain if McBride will lend his voice to the series. Garbage Pail Kids debuted in 1985 from baseball card giant Topps as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids line of dolls that were a massive sensation at the time. Garbage Pail Kids became a pop culture phenomenon thanks to its gross-out humor and subversive attitude, prompting them to be banned in several schools. Garbage Pail Kids was turned into a live-action movie in 1987.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Hbo#Hollywood#Cabbage Patch Kids#Dolls#The Hollywood Reporter#Giant Topps#Baseball Card#Subversive Attitude#Line#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Topps
Related
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Adds Eric Roberts, Eric Andre and Jason Schwartzman to Season Two

According to Deadline, HBO’s comedy The Righteous Gemstones has added a holy trinity of actors to their second season with Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, Inherent Vice), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) and Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore, Bored to Death). Each actor will have a reoccurring role in the Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals) created series, which is currently in production for its nine-episode sophomore season.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

J.J. Abrams Developing 'Batman: The Caped Crusader' for HBO Max

J.J. Abrams is bringing back the beloved 1995 show Batman: The Animated Series in the form of a new HBO Max adaptation titled Batman: The Caped Crusader. The show’s original creators Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves will be returning to the board as well. According to sources, the new show will have a similar tone to the original series, a return to its noir roots where the narrative will delve deep on Batman‘s psyche. The upcoming show already has a poster, too. From the looks of it, the animation will faithfully capture the style of the vintage show.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Peacock Developing First Adult Animated Series With Colony 2

Peacock is developing a new animated comedy series with brothers Seth & Josh Meyers called Colony 2 that’s all about one of the first space colony. The series is also being produced by Bento Box Entertainment and Universal Television. The report was first announced by Deadline, and the premise follows...
TV Serieshotspotatl.com

HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows

Fans of the cult-classic 90’s cartoon, Batman: The Animated series were elated when it was rumored that HBO Max would be bringing back the beloved program but with a different tone. Now The Verge is reporting that not only will the show’s original creators, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves, will...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN: HBO Max & Cartoon Network Order New Superman Animated TV Series

My Adventures with Superman TV Series Coming to HBO Max. Superman and Lois are getting a new animated TV series on HBO Max entitled My Adventures with Superman. My Adventures with Superman has been given a two season order. My Adventures with Superman‘s plot synopsis: “My Adventures with Superman catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet…In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Jeremy Irvine to Join DC's GREEN LANTERN HBO Max Series

) is in negotiations to join HBO Max’s upcoming DC series Green Lantern. He will take on the role of Alan Scott, a.k.a. Green Lantern, in the show. He will star alongside Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), who is set to take on the role of Guy Gardner. This series...
TV SeriesGizmodo

A New Garbage Pail Kids TV Show Is Coming From the Team Behind Halloween

The Garbage Pail Kids are back and they’ll soon be bringing exploding heads, dripping mucous, other violent, disgusting things to HBO Max. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who made the most recent iteration of Halloween, are developing a new animated series based on the popular, gross-out Topps trading cards, which were infamously turned into a live-action movie so terrible it’s now a cult classic.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Family Friendly Superman Animated Series With Jack Quaid Flying To HBO Max

Neither a bird nor a plane, the loved superhero, Superman is landing back on screen, this time as an animation. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a two-season series order for My Adventures With Superman, starring Clark Kent and Lois Lane who are voiced by Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Switched at Birth, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) respectively.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Garbage Pail Kids

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series in the Works at HBO Max (Exclusive) The Garbage Pail Kids are coming back to TV. HBO Max is teaming with Topps, Tornante and Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures to bring the beloved 1980s trading cards to life as an animated…
TV Series/Film

HBO Max Hires ‘Superman and Lois’ Director For ‘Green Lantern’ Series

Lee Toland Krieger, who this year has already directed two episodes of The CW’s Superman and Lois and two episodes of the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone, has been hired as one of the directors of HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series. The show is being produced by Arrowverse mastermind and mega-producer Greg Berlanti, and will introduce audiences to “a multitude of Lanterns” instead of focusing on just one ring-wearing superhero.
TV SeriesGamespot

DC Casts Gay Green Lantern Alan Scott For HBO Max Series

Superman is Clark Kent and Batman is Bruce Wayne, but since the very beginning Green Lantern has been a title, and the Lanterns are legion. DC has now cast a second Lantern for its upcoming HBO Max series: the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott. Actor Jeremy Irvine announced on Instagram...
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE STAIRCASE Dramatic Series Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a series adaptation of The Staircase by way of Annapurna Television. The 2004 docuseries, currently available on Netflix, follows the infamous murder trial of Michael Peterson. Interestingly, the documentary felt rather one-sided and focuses on his extended family and defense attorneys throughout the process. This new dramatic limited series promises a grade-A cast. Colin Firth stars the aforementioned Michael Peterson, with Toni Collette as the late Kathleen Peterson. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner joins the cast as the Petersons’ adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.
MinoritiesNew Haven Register

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Sophie Turner Joins 'The Staircase' Series at HBO Max

Turner joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

TV Ratings: 'Mare of Easttown' Finale Is Most-Watched Episode of Any HBO Original Series on HBO Max

The May 30 finale of “Mare of Easttown” drew four million viewers across Memorial Day Weekend, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night on all HBO platforms, marking a series high for the WarnerMedia premium cabler’s linear and digital outlets. The series stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Winslet from creator Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”) with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel, who previously worked with HBO on “The Leftovers” and “Westworld.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’: Lyne Renée Joins HBO Max Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Lyne Renée (Motherland: Fort Salem) is set for a recurring role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. The 10-episode series comes from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Small is Beautiful: Seven Boutique Streaming Services That Are Changing the Game

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Soon — and it may have already happened by the time you read this — more American households will be paying for Disney+, a streaming channel that did not exist two years ago, than are paying for ESPN, one of the nation's oldest and most ubiquitous cable channels. This is mind-boggling, but mind-boggling facts are something we’ve had to get used to in the Peak TV age.