Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Solasta: Crown of the Magister Review

By Andrew Stretch
techraptor.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs all good stories start, you walk into a tavern... There are a lot of games that use systems and mechanics that should be familiar to TTRPG players. The obvious ones like Baldur’s Gate, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and the Divinity series all lean heavily into systems like Dungeons & Dragons. Baldur’s Gate is even set in one of the fictional lands of D&D but takes its own steps away from the TTRPG in favor of a unique system to the game. Solasta: Crown of the Magister is the first game to accurately recreate the 5th Edition SRD for use in a video game.

techraptor.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Fictional Characters#Ttrpg#Pathfinder#Dungeons Dragons#D D#Animal Handling#Ac#Dm#Tactical Adventures#Dex#Snapmap#Mage Armor#Intricate Dungeons#Magical Gemstones#Luscious Jungles#Spiritual Weapon#Lord#Books#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespixelkin.org

D&D-based RPG Solasta: Crown of the Magister Out Now on PC

After seven months in Early Access, indie studio Tactical Adventures has fully released Solasta: Crown of the Magister on PC. Version 1.0 is available now on Steam, GOG, Humble, and the Microsoft Store as part of the Game Pass for PC. For the launch week ending June 2 you can enjoy a 20% discount, ($31.99).
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D’s Sleeper Hit – ‘Solasta Crown Of The Magister’ Launches Today

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is the single most faithful adaptation of 5th Edition D&D–and a top-tier dungeon delve–and it’s out today. When it comes to video games, we all have our “won’t shut up about them games.” These are the games that you love so much, you look for any opportunity to work them into a conversation, and you turn into a sort of cartoonish parody of a human being when you realize you have the opportunity to recommend them to someone who has yet to play them.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Solasta: Crown of the Magister, a tactical turn-based, party-driven RPG by Tactical Adventures. Create a party of adventurers and explore the ancient ruins and forgotten dungeons of the world of Solasta. Solasta: Crown of the Magister uses the Dungeons and Dragons SRD 5.1 Ruleset under license by Wizards of the Coast, and recently left Early Access.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Stonefly Review

What I like about indie developers the most in the video game world is their ability to take chances and go off the blueprint when it comes to game design. What is this blueprint I speak of? Well, it’s a term I use in relation to the industry that means they aren’t just printing the same thing over and over again year-in and year-out. They’re not listening to a CEO or budget officer telling them that ‘if we do the game this way again, then that means we’re earning X amount of profit’. If you don’t think that is a thing in the industry, then welcome to the gaming world! It’s a thing.
Video Gamespsu.com

Devil Slayer Raksasi Review (PS4) – A Stylish Dungeon Crawling Roguelite

Devil Slayer Raksasi PS4 review. Developed by GlassesCatsGames, Devil Slayer Raksasi combines many different games from different genres into a blended form of action roguelite. Bringing in procedurally generated dungeons, standard roguelite elements and a souls-like dodge and stab combat system sounds pretty good, and a perfect fit for my roguelite-loving heart.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Call of the Sea PS5 Review – A Lovecraftian Delight

When I first learned about Call of the Sea by Out of the Blue games, I immediately thought about the many failed attempts of video games telling the story about the Lovecraftian horrors of Cthulhu, Dagon, and many other cosmic “great ones” of his mythos. Call of the Sea is by far the best story-driven game that follows the popular myths of creatures and gods with its own unique blend of beautiful art, environments, and story while giving a reasonable challenge to any puzzle-solving gamer.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids DLC

For gigantic open-world games, it is often a journey that requires utmost attention and investment to keep players going for the long haul. The combination of story, gameplay, and mechanics can keep players interested for hours on end. Yet, once there is a break, it can be difficult to draw players back. However, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s latest DLC, Ubisoft has given veteran and new players plenty of reason to return to the fray once more as Eivor, in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Wizard school action-RPG 'StoryArcana' gets a re-reveal with a new trailer

After some time since the original reveal back in 2020, developer Cyomo has formally re-revealed StoryArcana with a fresh new trailer and some design changes. The developer said that while the core story hasn't changed, large portions of the visual design has been based on "a ton of feedback and first impressions". One of the reasons was to change it so it's further apart from a certain other wizard world (Harry Potter).
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Graffiti Games Reveals Castlevania-Inspired RPG Elderand

Graffiti Games revealed their latest title during the Guerilla Collective 2 event this weekend with their RPG game Elderand. The game is essentially a love letter to Castlevania and all of the other Metroidvania-type games in the genre, as you will explore a story-driven action RPG game that forces you to use skill-based combat to take out your foes and progress through the game. Everything about what we've seen so far feels like a throwback to the NES days, but obviously with better mechanics and graphic representation. Even though the game is using pixel art, but it looks fantastic. You can check out screenshots and more info below from the team, along with the latest trailer, as the game will be released sometime in 2022.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Phrased Out review: Hangman with a twist of trivia

Phrased Out is a puzzle trivia game with the elements and environment of an RPG. The main game is based on the classic game called Hangman where a player gets a clue and has to fill in the blanks correctly with the answer. The game manages to mix different concepts pretty well and sets itself apart from other puzzle games pretty well with its aesthetics. There’s a lot of trivia questions from a bunch of different genres, a story underneath it all, and things like leaderboards. Here in this article, we will review Phrased Out and share our first impressions of the game.
Video Gamespsu.com

Song of Horror Review (PS4) – An Imperfect But Wonderful Return To Old School Horror

Song of Horror PS4 Review – Horror has been one of my recent pursuits the last couple years. I search for that specific content in all mediums which evoke true dread, suspense and lack of control. Now, not all games have crossed my path, but very few have stirred in me the flight response quite like games did several generations ago. With that in mind, I must share my excitement for Protocol Games‘ Song of Horror, flaws and all.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Mighty Goose (NS) - Review

Samus Aran better watch out. While she continues her sabbatical from video gaming, another intergalactic bounty hunter in orange armor has arrived on the scene: Mighty Goose, the eponymous hero of a new side-scrolling run-and-gun game in the style of Metal Slug and Contra. While Mighty Goose isn't as remarkable as some of the giants of the genre, it's still a solid, enjoyable shooting game with reliable action, diverse levels, several cool weapon and vehicle types, and vibrant pixel art. Only a short running time and some visibility problems hold it back.
Video Gamestechacute.com

‘Warhammer: Chaosbane’ Is a Dark Fantasy ARPG to Indulge [Review]

Warhammer is certainly one of the most popular tabletop games there are and the lore is enchanting gamers for many years already. Next to the futuristic franchise of Warhammer 40,000, there is the classic Warhammer which could be considered to be part of the fantasy genre but more like dark fantasy or gothic. Beyond the tabletop games, there are also some great video games that were built on top of the world of Warhammer, licensed from Games Workshop, and developed by various game studios. One title that didn’t get that much coverage when it originally came out was Warhammer: Chaosbane, and because it’s worth a second look, we tried it out for you and prepared this review based on our experiences.
Video GamesRPGamer

Roguebook Gets Combat Trailer

Publisher NACON has released a combat-focused trailer for Abrakam Entertainment’s upcoming deck-building RPG Roguebook. The two-minute video shows off a number of the game’s card-based abilities, as well as the general flow of combat. Players must choose two of the game’s four heroes to take into battle, then play cards to activate their individual abilities. Enemy actions are telegraphed at the beginning of each turn, letting players adjust their strategy accordingly.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Source Of Madness is a Lovecraftian Horror Roguelite, Coming To PC and Nintendo Switch

While cosmic horror author H.P. Lovecraft may’ve held some controversial beliefs back in the day, his impact and influence on the modern horror genre cannot be understated. Enter: Source Of Madness, a brand new Lovecraftian horror roguelite that’s set to launch on PC sometime over the next few months, with a Nintendo Switch version planned for the future as well.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Rebuild The World With ‘Terra Nil’

With the indie gaming Renaissance we’re currently going through, it’s no surprise to see previously independently published titles and concepts being picked up by bigger development studios and reworked for a wider release. This is the case for the upcoming “reverse city-builder” Terra Nil, revealed today as part of Devolver Digital’s presence at the Summer Games Fest.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

15 Best Cyberpunk Video Games To Play In 2021

Cyberpunk games have been around for ages. There are a ton of great games well worth playing and over the years we continue to find new games hit the marketplace. In this list, we’re going to highlight some cyberpunk games that we think are well worth playing today. We’ll cover games from both current releases and some big hits from years ago. Regardless of when these games hit the marketplace, these are some titles you might want to look into within this year.