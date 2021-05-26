Solasta: Crown of the Magister Review
As all good stories start, you walk into a tavern... There are a lot of games that use systems and mechanics that should be familiar to TTRPG players. The obvious ones like Baldur’s Gate, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and the Divinity series all lean heavily into systems like Dungeons & Dragons. Baldur’s Gate is even set in one of the fictional lands of D&D but takes its own steps away from the TTRPG in favor of a unique system to the game. Solasta: Crown of the Magister is the first game to accurately recreate the 5th Edition SRD for use in a video game.techraptor.net