Solasta: Crown of the Magister Review

Warhammer is certainly one of the most popular tabletop games there are and the lore is enchanting gamers for many years already. Next to the futuristic franchise of Warhammer 40,000, there is the classic Warhammer which could be considered to be part of the fantasy genre but more like dark fantasy or gothic. Beyond the tabletop games, there are also some great video games that were built on top of the world of Warhammer, licensed from Games Workshop, and developed by various game studios. One title that didn’t get that much coverage when it originally came out was Warhammer: Chaosbane, and because it’s worth a second look, we tried it out for you and prepared this review based on our experiences.