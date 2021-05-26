Graven Launches onto Steam's Early Access Today
In a surprise release, Graven, a dark-fantasy action-adventure FPS that's inspired by Hexxen, launches on Steam's Early Access today. Graven's Early Access release has one zone to start, with updates throughout the year including additional quests, areas, enemies, and hidden enemies. As for the story, "a tear through eldritch terrors unleashed by heretical sects and demented sinners" means that as a disgraced Priest of the Orthogonal Order, the Priest (your character) now has a single mission: to root out evil that's corrupting not just the Order, but creation itself.techraptor.net