Pokemon Gen 4 Remakes and Pokemon Legends: Arceus Release Dates Announced

By Patrick Perrault
techraptor.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Legends: Arceus release date has been announced as January 28, 2022, with Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond release date set for November 19, 2021. The release dates were announced on Pokemon's Twitter with preorders also being announced as available for Arceus and the Gen 4 remakes. There will also be a double pack for Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond if you're into that kind of thing.

techraptor.net
