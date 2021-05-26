Pokemon Gen 4 Remakes and Pokemon Legends: Arceus Release Dates Announced

Looking for the best moveset for Sylveon in Pokemon GO? This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Fairy-type Pokemon. Sylveon is a new Eevee evolution recently added to Pokemon GO during the Luminous Legends Y event. You can obtain it by naming your Eevee "Kira" and evolving it (one-time use), or making Eevee your buddy and earning 70 buddy hearts to evolve it into Sylveon. The newest of the eight Eevee evolutions, Sylveon is adorable and packs a lot of power to boot. Here are the moves you'll want to look for to make Sylveon the strongest it can be.