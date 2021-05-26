Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

By Michael Gallucci
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of 1970's Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the first sequel in the original five-movie series, friendly chimpanzees Cornelius and Zira somehow managed to avoid the nuclear bomb that wiped out the rest of the cast. So, here they were, a year later in Escape From the Planet of the Apes, on Earth in the year 1973 – thanks to a convoluted time-warp explanation that makes much more sense plot-wise if you don't think too hard about it.

wmmq.com
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Hunter
Person
Sal Mineo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Movie Theaters#Story Time#Cornelius Zira And Milo#50s Movies#Comic Books#Contemporary Times#Satirical Cues#Big Screen Relaunches#Screenwriter Paul Dehn#Feature#Humor#Father#Tv Direction#Fresh Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Back to 2001: Ten Essential Movies from Twenty Years Ago

Tom Jolliffe ventures back 20 years to 2001 and offers up 10 essential films from that year…. It’s a little bit frightening but 20 years ago we had become well ensconced in the 21st century. The first apocalypse had been averted and we were slowly ambling toward 2012 hoping the Mayans were wrong (spoiler alert, we’re still here). 20 years ago I was starting college. I’d already been well worn into the working life by that point too. Cinema was, as it always had been (and still is) a welcome escape from 9-5’s, studies and all else. The year itself in film is a mixed bag. If you look back at the general output it’s a year that both marked a distinctly bleh output that was in keeping with the end of last century and the early parts of this one as far as studio cinema. Yet, 2001 certainly had a number of standout films, some of which would break ground and some which still adorn collections of cult enthusiasts.
Moviessparklyprettybriiiight.com

Happiness is belonging: New trailer and poster for Swedish animation gem Ape Star

Jonna is a feisty young orphan who wants to be adopted more than anything. But when her potential new mom drives up to the orphanage, she gets a big shock when the door opens and a gorilla steps out! The ape and girl quickly overcome their physical differences. But will their newfound love survive the scheming of a local bully who’s out to separate the two? Ape Star, also known as Apstjärnan in Swedish or The Ape Star, is made by Swedish-Korean animation producer / filmmaker Linda Hambäck, director of the films The World of Dolores & Gunellen and Gordon & Paddy previously, and a producer on many short films. The screenplay is written by Janne Vierth, adapted from Frida Nilsson’s book of the same name. (synopsis courtesy First Showing)
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Next Year, Planet of Lana Is Set to Take You to Another World

Revealed at Summer Game Fest, Planet of Lana will challenge you to rescue your sister from a pretty but perilous alien planet. “Into every life, horrifying alien entities must fall.” Okay, that’s not exactly what The Ink Spots said, but Lana and her animal companion Mui’s lives are turned upside down when some otherworldly visitors arrive. Lana’s sister is kidnapped and she has to rescue her from an entirely alien planet. What could go wrong?
Rock Musickingfm.com

21 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Release ‘Brave New World’

When Iron Maiden reunited with longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith in 1999 for the Ed Hunter tour, fans were thrilled to see the majority of the lineup that brought the world such great albums as Number of the Beast, Piece of Mind and Powerslave. Sure, drummer Nicko...
Wildlifewiltonbulletin.com

Something Almost Killed Off the Planet's Sharks 19 Million Years Ago

19 million years ago, the planet was in the midst of the Miocene epoch, a period in which numerous ancestors of today’s flora and fauna abounded across the earth. The Miocene is when humanity’s ancestors began to evolve as a distinct branch from chimpanzees; they’re also when a host of geological events helped to transform the world. And sometime in the midst of all of this, an event or phenomenon devastated the world’s shark population.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Venom Concept Art Reveals Creepy Alternate Look For Tom Hardy’s Character

It’s no secret that Venom’s theatrical debut in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 wasn’t received well, but luckily, the character not a shot at cinematic glory 11 years later. The Venom movie placed Tom Hardy’s version of Eddie Brock and his symbiote partner squarely in the spotlight, and this time around, Venom was more imposing and frightening. But Venom could have looked much creepier in his solo feature, as evidenced by some concept artwork that’s emerged.
Books & LiteratureThe News-Gazette

Caleb Wilson | A weird new world to explore in 'Piranesi'

One of my favorite things about a fantasy novel is the chance to explore a weird new world alongside its characters. Susanna Clarke’s massive first novel, “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,” gave us just such a world, a 19th-century England where dedicated researchers find out that magic still exists and figure out how to use it.
Moviessideshow.com

Universal Monsters Featuring Bela Lugosi as Dracula Headshots

"To a new world of God's and Monsters!" Sideshow and Vice Press present the Universal Monsters Featuring Bela Lugosi as Dracula Headshots Fine Art Print - Series Set 1 by Matt Ferguson!. This open edition 5 x 5 unframed print set comes with a stamp of authenticity on the reverse....
WildlifeScience Daily

Diverse fossil flora from 400 million year ago

The analysis of very old plant fossils discovered in South Africa and dating from the Lower Devonian period documents the transition from barren continents to the green planet we know today. Cyrille Prestianni, a palaeobotanist at the EDDy Lab at the University of Liège (Belgium), participated in this study, the results of which have just been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

Fake Blood and True Grit: How Sam Raimi Made 1981's 'The Evil Dead'

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video essay about how Sam Raimi went out making his splatter masterpiece (splasterpiece?): 1981’s The Evil Dead. When Sam Raimi made The Evil Dead he couldn’t even legally buy...