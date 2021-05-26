Aluna: Sentinel Of The Shards Review
Hack 'n' slash dungeon-crawler feels like a difficult genre to get right. From Gauntlet to Diablo, the genre has seen many entries that have thoroughly explored every aspect of loot-hunting and attack-spamming gameplay. At this stage, it just doesn't feel like there's much new you could add to make the genre feel fresh again. Enter Aluna: Sentinal of the Shards, a hack 'n' slash crawler with a story and setting based on the 16th century, South American culture, and folklore. Can a unique and criminally underexplored setting keep things fresh?techraptor.net