CLEMSON -- Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings on its way to a 14-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 27-20 overall and 15-17 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 24-25 overall and 16-19 in ACC play.