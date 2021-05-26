Florida print media rarely spoke to transgender people in reporting on a bill banning trans athletes from competing
On April 28, the Florida legislature passed Senate Bill 1028, a wide-reaching charter school bill that included a last-minute addition: an amendment banning trans women athletes from competing on womens’ and girls’ teams. Meanwhile, Florida’s print media largely failed to talk to any trans people in their lackluster coverage or to acknowledge that the bill is discriminatory. They also allowed trans women to be misgendered without pushback.www.mediamatters.org