PRINTING United Alliance Announces Color Ready! 2021 Virtual Conference

piworld.com
 8 days ago

PRINTING United Alliance today announces that its Color Ready! virtual conference will take place online on June 9-10. Easily accessible 20-minute tutorial-style sessions will provide anyone involved in the color printing supply chain with a convenient and powerful learning experience. Creative and brand professionals, production specialists, color management experts, and those in similar professions should plan to attend. Registration is free and available online here. Those who register can access the recordings through Aug. 31, 2021.

www.piworld.com
BusinessStamford Advocate

Title Alliance Announces the T.A. Central Processing Unit

MEDIA, Pa. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Title Alliance, Ltd., a full-service title insurance agency offering a complete range of title and escrow services, is proud to announce T.A. Central Processing Unit as a national title and escrow support division of Title Alliance. The new division will provide administrative services across Title Alliance’s family of joint ventures and consists of five departments, including order entry, post-closing, recording division, disbursement, and title curative.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Impact XM Announces Speaker And Sponsor Lineup For Cross-Industry Virtual Conference, Rethink 2021

DAYTON, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact XM, a global event and experiential marketing agency, has announced its lineup of speakers and sponsors for its biennial thought-leadership conference, Rethink 2021 . Produced in partnership with MeetingPlay, a virtual events platform, the event is set to take place virtually on June 15 and June 16, bringing together over 500 event and experiential marketers across different industries and verticals. The two-day conference aims to support attendees as they reconnect, redesign and reinvent their business for the future.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

City Hive Inc. Announces the Promotion of Snir Yael to VP of Research and Development

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
Softwareaithority.com

RCI Announces Integration With Viewpoint PMS

New technology helps resort management partners improve service levels and reduce costs with one easy-to-use online platform. RCI, the world’s premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, announced its integration with the global, cloud-based resort management system, Viewpoint PMS. “Efficient, high quality service has...
De Pere, WIwhattheythink.com

Ennis Announces New Production Manager of Independent Printing

Midlothian, Tex. – Ennis, Inc. announced Ben McDonald as the new Production Manager of Independent Printing, located in De Pere, Wisconsin. Specializing in the highest quality presentation folders, commercial printing, and check products for print distributors, Independent Printing has been a print solutions expert for over 85 years. Ben has...
IndustryPosted by
The Press

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Virtual Participation At The UBS Global Industrials And Transporation Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate virtually in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 1:00 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.
Businesspackworld.com

Tony Maniscalco Appointed Business Unit Leader for SideDrive Conveyor

Maniscalco began his career in the packaging and material industry at Sidel. During his 13-year career there, he held various positions including Vice President, Technical Services supporting beverage equipment and reliability. More recently, Maniscalco held positions with Habasit, SIPA, Gates Corp. and Rexnord Corp. “We are excited to have Tony...
Economyprunderground.com

ResilNC Announces Virtual Conference, The ResilNC Equity and Entrepreneurship Forum

ResilNC is announcing a virtual conference, The ResilNC Equity and Entrepreneurship Forum: Scaling NC’s Underestimated Entrepreneurs Post-COVID. The event, in partnership with the NC Department of Administration, NC Office for {{{This is where the change is}}} Historically Underutilized Businesses, and State of North Carolina Governor’s Office, is taking place June 25. Participants can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-forum-scaling-ncs-underestimated-entrepreneurs-post-covid-tickets-154734221221.
Small Businessfinextra.com

Temenos launches Virtual COO for SMEs

SMEs make up 95% of businesses in many countries, and yet they are consistently underserved by banks around the world. Temenos and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) have innovated together to develop an Explainable AI-driven (XAI) solution, Temenos Virtual COO. Following TCF Online 2021, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announces that it has launched Temenos Virtual COO globally.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MSA To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) - Get Report, the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:
Businessglassmagazine.com

DefenseLite Announces Strategic Alliance with Binswanger Glass

Impact Security LLC, the manufacturer of DefenseLite, announced a strategic alliance with Binswanger Glass. Binswanger will launch its DefenseLite program at the company’s locations in Dallas and Houston offering clients high security window glazing options for maximum protection against security threats. "We are honored that Binswanger Glass has elected to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Acadia Healthcare to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which takes place June 1 – June 4, 2021. There will be a webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Businesslabroots.com

A Bio-Rad Quality Control Virtual Conference

We are pleased to announce the Bio-Rad Quality Control Virtual Conference 2020. This online event brings together Clinical Laboratory Professionals from around the world to discover the latest innovative QC products and data management solutions, with access to new monthly webinars designed to help laboratorians raise the bar in their QC practice. More laboratories trust Bio-Rad for independent quality control products than any other manufacturer.
ConstructionTimes Union

The Roofing Alliance Announces New 2021-2022 Leadership

Roofing Alliance welcomes Dave Lawlor as president and Kelly Van Winkle as vice president. The Roofing Alliance, celebrating 25 years as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), proudly announces their Board of Trustees for 2021-2022. Dave Lawlor of ROCKWOOL North America will serve as the new president and Kelly Van Winkle of King of Texas Roofing Company LP will serve as the first female vice president.
Economyrismedia.com

Rocket Companies to Participate in J.P. Morgan Virtual Conference

Rocket Companies, Inc., a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses—including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto— recently announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of J.P. Morgan’s 2021 Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference. The conversation will begin today, Mon., May 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
TravelStamford Advocate

Destinations International Announces Destinations International Canadian Alliance

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Destinations International, the global trade association for destination organizations today announced the Destinations International Canadian Alliance, a newly formed organization of Canadian members of Destinations International. “Destinations International is committed to providing our members around the world with the resources they need to be successful,”...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Snow Software Enhances Integration with BMC for Comprehensive Data Visibility

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, announced an expanded partnership and enhanced product integration with BMC Software, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise. With the combination of Snow’s comprehensive data visibility and the BMC Helix Platform, the two companies will help IT teams...