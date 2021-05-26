PRINTING United Alliance Announces Color Ready! 2021 Virtual Conference
PRINTING United Alliance today announces that its Color Ready! virtual conference will take place online on June 9-10. Easily accessible 20-minute tutorial-style sessions will provide anyone involved in the color printing supply chain with a convenient and powerful learning experience. Creative and brand professionals, production specialists, color management experts, and those in similar professions should plan to attend. Registration is free and available online here. Those who register can access the recordings through Aug. 31, 2021.www.piworld.com