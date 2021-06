Pplications to the nation’s prestigious colleges soared this year, largely because many more of them went test-optional in 2020 due to the pandemic. Students who normally wouldn’t bother applying to an exclusive institution figured this year they would take a shot. As a result, at Brown and Berkeley, applications were up more than 25 percent from the year before. At Penn and Harvard, they were up more than 35 percent. Several institutions saw increases of over 50 percent. For Colgate, applications more than doubled.