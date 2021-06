So this is a shortie. There's not a lot to talk about right now for Detroit Lions football in my opinion, so let's talk something that's happened in the past: How about Calvin Johnson retiring and the Lions asking Calvin for money back from his $16 million signing bonus? Even to this day, that's pretty petty. Yeah, it's not like he needed the money, but it could most certainly be about the principle of screwing over one of your best players that the franchise has ever had. And maybe it's just the fact they wanted a million dollars back from him. I'd take a million dollars!