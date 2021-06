Insiders claim that the next-generation Nintendo Switch Pro is going into production this July, with a release date some time in September, which means that it will most likely be revealed during E3 2021 (June 12-15). According to Bloomberg, it will be slightly more expensive than the original console ($299), but will still be offered alongside the Switch Lite. Some of the new features include a 7-inch OLED panel made by Samsung as well as NVIDIA DLSS support. Read more for a video and additional information.