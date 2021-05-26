The Voice's Cam Anthony Shares His Winning Strategy, His Feelings About Blake Shelton and His Single Plans

We could tell from the start — all of us, right? When 19-year-old Cam Anthony covered Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down” in the Season 20 premiere of The Voice, we knew that he would win — or at least very well could. TVLine put him at the top of its Most Likely to Succeed countdown. Blake Shelton promised that if Cam joined his team, the coach wouldn’t recruit anyone else in his lane. (And by God, he kept that promise, too.)