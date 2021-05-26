Ignore the Experts and Pay the Price

There is a saying amongst many in the Private Equity world. The #1 thing you do after an acquisition of a company is to double its sales training!. Private Equity makes acquisitions to make money. The fastest way to make money is to increase revenue. That means more sales. Some will say it’s to decrease costs, but decreasing costs can have both short and long-term effects on revenue. So, get sales up, and then work to make the organization more efficient, etc.