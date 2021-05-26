Cancel
Durango, CO

Durango School District’s Career and Technical Education Center lands $200,000 donation

By Patrick Armijo
Durango Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonations from an anonymous family for educational needs in Durango School District 9-R hit $2 million with a recent donation of $200,000 for equipment, software and furnishings for a new Career Technical Education Center. The $200,000 donation was channeled through the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado and was announced Tuesday...

www.durangoherald.com
Durango, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
Durango, CO
Society
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Center, CO
