The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 has been released by City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Over the past year, communities across the world have been strained like never before by global pandemic, social upheaval, and economic hardships,” stated Stuckey. “Throughout these challenging times, the Franklin community and our City government has focused on responses that have been compassionate, knowledge-based, and resilient. How we emerge is the pivotal question. Will we be stronger and better able to care for and about one another? Or will we be more divided, weaker, and less than we were before? With these questions in mind, our City team has focused on efforts to meet community needs while thinking of ways to strengthen the community.”