Saturday Night Live's 46th season came to a close this weekend, with a buzzworthy episode hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy with music from Lil Nas X. After Taylor-Joy's starring turn in last year's Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit, it was safe to assume that SNL would poke fun at the series in some way. In addition to including a reference to it in Taylor-Joy's monologue, which saw her reading the episode's cue cards on the ceiling similarly to how her character visualizes a chessboard within the series. A newly released "cut for time" sketch reveals another way The Queen's Gambit could have potentially factored into SNL, in a video you can check out below.