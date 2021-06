I have noticed a sparsity of late of true believers in the Easter Bunny and the Great Pumpkin. It would seem that most adult folks have given up on those former beliefs. Not so, though, when it comes to the Big Santa in the Sky. Nope. Hoards, droves of people by the millions, still believe in Big Santa. Yup. Now I will be the first in line to defend folks’ right to believe what they want pertaining to religious matters. That is their legitimate personal business; and I would be loath to interfere in any way whatsoever.