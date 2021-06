In this article: news, gaming, Ubisoft Forward, Rainbox Six Quarantine, Ubisoft, shooter, E32021, Rainbox Six Extraction. When Ubisoft first revealed Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019, it was pre-pandemic times and the word "quarantine" didn't sound quite as sinister. The developer said it was considering a name change during an investors call back in February and, a few days ago, promised to reveal the game's new title at the Ubisoft Forward event. We don't have to wait until this weekend to find out Quarantine's new title, though, because the Ubisoft has announced that the co-op shooter will now officially be called Rainbow Six Extraction.