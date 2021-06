Are you in need of a new breakfast dish? If so, look no further than this recipe for crustless ham and cheese quiche muffins which are innovative and delicious. These breakfast treats are shaped like muffins, and they're packed with ham, egg, and cheese, which means deliciousness in every single bite. Another plus about this recipe is that it only requires a little bit of prep time which means that you can whip it up in a snap. Whether you're looking for something to sit down and eat with the family for brunch or a quick grab-and-go breakfast before a long workday, these quiche bites are absolutely perfect for just about any given scenario.