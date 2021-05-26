Valuing an accounting firm: Not all dollars are the same

The Hong Kong government has proposed expanding the mandate of the city's top accountancy regulator by giving it oversight over audits of private companies in the city. This would expand the Financial Reporting Council's reach beyond the certified public accountants auditing Hong Kong's 2,500 plus listed companies. The council, set up in 2006, will also be renamed the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council, according to Christopher Hui Ching-yu, the city's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, who raised the proposed changes in a blog posted on the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau's website on Tuesday.