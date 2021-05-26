Cancel
Valuing an accounting firm: Not all dollars are the same

By Bob Lewis
accountingtoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost every day, a CPA firm somewhere in this country asks us the same question: “How much is my firm worth”?. The first thing we do is defuse the question and explain that the starting point is 1 times revenue. Then, we follow up with, “Based on a large number of variables ranging from the number of 1040s, rates, size and type of clients, bench strength, desired continued work objectives, niches and other factors, the value varies.”

