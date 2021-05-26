Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Research: Journey of PFAS in wastewater facilities highlights regulation challenges

By University of New Hampshire
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of New Hampshire have conducted two of the first studies in New England to collectively show that toxic man-made chemicals called PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), found in everything from rugs to product packaging, end up in the environment differently after being processed through wastewater treatment facilities—making it more challenging to set acceptable screening levels.

phys.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Water Research#Contaminated Water#Waste Water#Water Systems#Health Facilities#Agricultural Waste#Environmental Regulation#The Maine Dep#State#Unh#Regulating Pfas#Short Chain Pfas#Landfill Wastewater#Long Chain Pfas#Wastewater Sludge#Wastewater Residuals#Human Waste#Wastewater Biosolids#Environmental Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
EPA
Related
PoliticsEWG

PFAS news roundup

On Wednesday, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed into a law a ban on the sale of certain products containing the toxic “forever chemicals" called PFAS, including firefighting foam and equipment, food packaging, ski wax, carpets, rugs, kids products and stain-resistant treatments. The law takes effect on July 1, with restrictions on certain products taking effect over the next several years.
Agriculturesierraclub.org

NEW: Report Reveals PFAS in Home Fertilizers Made From Sewage Waste, Highlights Urgent Need for Safeguards

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new report released today found concerning levels of toxic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) found in home garden fertilizer products widely sold throughout the United States. The report, based on testing conducted by the Sierra Club and the Ecology Center, found PFAS chemicals in nine fertilizers made from sewage sludge -- commonly called “biosolids” in ingredient lists -- and maps more than 30 companies selling sludge-based fertilizers and composts for home use across the US. Eight of the nine products exceed the screening guideline for PFOS or PFOA set in Maine, the state with the strictest safeguards for PFAS levels in sludge spread on agricultural lands.
epcan.com

Local PFAS test results

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) started exposure assessments (EAs) in communities near current or former military bases known to have had per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their drinking water. Individuals who participated in the EAs provided blood and urine samples to CDC/ATSDR for analysis. We sent letters with lab results to the participants.
Politicscapeandislands.org

Researchers Seek 900 Hyannis Residents to Participate in PFAS Drinking Water Study

Hyannis residents are being asked to participate in a nationwide study investigating the health consequences of a notorious class of “forever chemicals” in drinking water. The five-year study, being conducted by the Silent Spring Institute, is focusing on two communities in Eastern Massachusetts—Hyannis and the town of Ayer—where public drinking water supplies were contaminated by chemicals known as PFAS contained in firefighting foams used at nearby fire training areas.
Advocacyprunderground.com

MedShadow Foundation Reports on Two Decades of Research and Regulation of Stem Cell Therapy

In their 4-part editorial series, MedShadow Foundation delves into the history of stem cells.This research has been controversial since it was first brought to public attention. Initially, federal laws limited the use of these cells in research, because they came from fetuses. But over time, those restrictions became less restrictive, especially as scientists found that stem cells could be derived from other sources, like umbilical cord blood rather than directly from the fetus, or even from reservoirs in adults’ bone-marrow and fat tissue.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Investments in ag research facilities are critical to maintain our global edge

America stands at a crossroads. Which direction we turn will have a dramatic impact—good or bad—on the future of agriculture, the food system, natural resource management, our nation’s economic development, and the health and safety of our citizens. . For far too long a severe lack of funding to modernize agricultural...
Johnstown, NYLeader-Herald

Wastewater facility seeking funding

JOHNSTOWN — The Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility is working on an application seeking funding for a sludge dryer, which officials say could cost over $8 million. Sewer plant officials alluded to the need for such heavy equipment at an April 16 facility tour by state and federal officials. Plant Manager...
EnvironmentNews-Medical.net

Toxic man-made chemicals that end up in the environment highlight regulation challenges

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have conducted two of the first studies in New England to collectively show that toxic man-made chemicals called PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), found in everything from rugs to product packaging, end up in the environment differently after being processed through wastewater treatment facilities--making it more challenging to set acceptable screening levels.
Lincoln, NENorfolk Daily News

UNL Chancellor says USDA, NU Research facility moving at 'rapid' pace

LINCOLN - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor says ‘rapid’ progress continues in developing a one-of-a-kind, on campus USDA research facility. Ronnie Green says funding for the National Center for Regenerative Precision Agriculture is being secured in the next federal budget cycle. "First, planning funding for that was put into this...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

PFAS Detection

Science has gifted us numerous innovations that we take for granted in our everyday lives, from waterproof clothing to stain resistant fabrics. For a host of these, we have chemistry – or more specifically per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – to thank. There are, however, mounting concerns with regards to the negative impacts that prolonged exposure to some of these compounds may have on human health and the environment. Consequently, monitoring and analysis efforts are required to address and control any potential hazards.
DementiaNewswise

ACSM Annual Meeting Research Highlights for June 1

Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine’s 68th Annual Meeting, 12th World Congress on Exercise is Medicine and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise in Regenerative Medicine will take place virtually from June 1 – 5, 2021. These three exciting meetings will happen simultaneously and feature new trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Mitchell Center researchers examine options for managing PFAS

Researchers from the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will help identify sources of and management strategies for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). In response to concerns raised by many different stakeholders, the interdisciplinary team of Mitchell Center scientists is gathering and documenting...
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Research Highlights Promising Outlook for Ammonia-Powered Vessels

While momentum is building for the transition to zero-emission shipping, with significant research focusing on ammonia as a fuel source, much remains yet to be proven in the technical and financial case. A consortium of Nordic companies joined together to joined together in a new concept study exploring the business case for ammonia, seeking to confirm its potential scalability and application on long-distance routes. The Nordic Green Ammonia-Powered Ship concept study concludes that green ammonia holds the potential to play a significant role in decarbonizing maritime transport if investors and operators are presented with a credible business model.
Knox, INwkvi.com

Knox Wastewater Plant Project Continues to Create Challenges

Knox officials continue working out kinks with the upgraded wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Superintendent Jason Clemons told the board of works last month said he was still dealing with “little bugs and glitches,” like gas and other alarms that keep going off. “For some reason, one of the alarms was...
Durham, NHunh.edu

PFAS Are Forever

UNH researchers have conducted two of the first studies in New England to collectively show that toxic man-made chemicals called PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), found in everything from rugs to product packaging, end up in the environment differently after being processed through wastewater treatment facilities—making it more challenging to set acceptable screening levels.
Healthwaste360.com

Understanding and Solving The PFAS Challenges

There is mounting evidence, and substantial expert opinion, that the PFAS class of chemicals cause significant negative consequences to human health and the natural environment. These ill-effects include various cancers, heart issues, digestive troubles, hormonal disruptions, pregnancy complications, and reduced vaccine efficacy, as well as contamination of landfills, industrial sites, civil and military airport sites, groundwater, rives, lakes and oceans, and disruptions throughout the food chain. In addition to these, the yearly healthcare costs related PFAS-exposure in Canada has been calculated, according to a 2019 study, as US$4.6B to US$7.5B. And the global economic damage can be conservatively estimated in excess of half a trillion US$ per annum.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Wastewater facilities master plan shared with city council

Given a number of factors – including building/equipment age, city population and state regulations – the city of Derby reached out to Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) to develop a master plan for its wastewater treatment facility. That plan, including an analysis of current capabilities and a phased schedule for improvements, was heard and received by the city council at its May 25 meeting.
HealthEos

Calculating Human Health Risks with General Weather Data

Weather stations provide detailed records of temperature, precipitation, and storm events. These stations, however, are not always well spaced and can be scattered throughout cities or can even be absent in remote regions. When direct measurements of weather are not available, researchers have a work-around. They use existing gridded climate...