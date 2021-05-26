Research: Journey of PFAS in wastewater facilities highlights regulation challenges

Science has gifted us numerous innovations that we take for granted in our everyday lives, from waterproof clothing to stain resistant fabrics. For a host of these, we have chemistry – or more specifically per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – to thank. There are, however, mounting concerns with regards to the negative impacts that prolonged exposure to some of these compounds may have on human health and the environment. Consequently, monitoring and analysis efforts are required to address and control any potential hazards.