James Bond Franchise Will Get 'Worldwide Theatrical Release,' Say Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have vowed to keep the iconic British spy in movie theaters, despite streaming giant Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of 007 studio MGM. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” Broccoli and Wilson, who...

www.greenwichtime.com
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Jeff Bezos
Franchises#Theatrical Release#Movie Theaters#British#Mgm Acquisition#Amazon Prime Video#Svod#Amazon Studios#Whole Foods#Variety S Newsletter#James Bond Films#Bond Debut#Exclusive#Cinemas#October
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

James Bond theory reveals who is actually 007's main enemy

James Bond has faced some formidable foes over the years, not least Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Auric Goldfinger, and that CGI tsunami in Die Another Day. Every villain has always known the spy's identity and 007 has stopped at nothing to uncover who they are. It led to a theory that the reason he's actually bad at the whole spy game – specifically, the secrecy bit – is all part of MI6's master plan, allowing the real spies to do their job.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...
Movieswxxinews.org

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Talks Getting To Work With Daniel Craig Again On Knives Out 2

Up until this week, the only actor who was confirmed to appear in Knives Out 2 was Daniel Craig, as you can’t have a Knives Out movie without detective Benoit Blanc investigating whatever crime has been committed. But now the Knives Out 2 cast is coming together, with Dave Bautista being the first new actor announced. This will mark Bautista’s second time working with Craig, as they previously co-starred in Spectre, the 24th James Bond movie.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Fraser T Smith tips Stormzy for James Bond theme

Producers to the stars Fraser T Smith believes a rap star should record the next James Bond theme and he's tipped Stormzy for the job. Fraser T Smith has tipped Stormzy to record the next James Bond theme. The studio wizard produced the Grime megastar's acclaimed 2017 album 'Gang Signs...
BusinessMiddletown Press

Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon's Talks to Acquire MGM

Industry executives are stunned that Amazon is in negotiations to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal that could reach $9 billion. Their shock comes from a belief that the price tag severely overvalues the studio behind James Bond, the Pink Panther and “Legally Blonde.”. Other companies have kicked the tires on...
Businessthesource.com

Amazon Purchases MGM Studios Including James Bond Franchises for $8.45 Billion Dollars

Amazon has officially purchased MGM for $8.45 billion, the online retail empire announced on Wednesday, following reports about the sale. “Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works,” the company said in a release. “Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.”
BusinessCollider

Amazon Just Wildly Overpaid for the James Bond Franchise

Amazon has finalized a deal to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion, and at first glance, that seems like a sensible purchase even though it’s more than what Disney paid for Marvel and Lucasfilm combined. Amazon gets not only MGM’s library of more than 4,000 titles at a time when streaming libraries are everything, but they also get the valuable James Bond IP (MGM is a co-owner of Bond with EON, and James Bond will always be guided by EON Productions, who are incredibly protective of the rights and character since it’s pretty much the only thing they make). In an age where franchises are king, Amazon now has one of the biggest names in movie history.