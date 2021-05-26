Cancel
Chickasha, OK

Chickasha man involved in Sunday standoff jailed with $500k bond

By Jessica Lane
Express-Star
A Chickasha man involved in a more than 7.5 hour long standoff is facing charges.

Terry Lee Gunnoe allegedly told officers over the phone that he had a woman tied to a chair. He refused to let officers inside the residence or go outside to the officers, according to court documents.

Authorities and negotiators spoke with Gunnoe from 4:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., when Gunnoe finally surrendered. Both Gunnoe and the woman were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical assessment and treatment, the affidavit said.

Gunnoe allegedly told Chickasha Police that he tied up the woman because he wanted to talk to her. When the woman fought back, he hit her on the head, according to the affidavit.

Gunnoe was jailed with a $500,000 bond, according to the Grady County Jail Log.

