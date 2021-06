LCM (50m) As the Canet stop of the 2021 Mare Nostrum Tour is underway, let’s take a look at the prize earnings from the recent Monaco stop from this past weekend. The top earner in Monaco was Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, who picked up €1,450 from placing top three in six of her eight events. Hosszu emerged victorious in three of her races, including the 100 fly (1:00.62) and her signature 200 IM (2:13.14) and 400 IM (4:38.86) events.