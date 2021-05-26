Cancel
Kinkajous returns with the stunner "Still (Drifts)" [Premiere]

By Evan Crandell
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery so often it’s nice to be reminded of the majestic power of instrumental music, and luckily for us, Kinkajous is here to provide. Following their acclaimed debut album Hidden Lines from 2019, the London five-piece has resurfaced with a gorgeous new single entitled “Still (Drifts),” premiering today on EARMILK. Released via the Nottingham label Running Circle Records, the track showcases the group’s exceptional musicianship and skill in blending acoustic and electronic musical elements with astounding results.

