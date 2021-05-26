Kinkajous returns with the stunner "Still (Drifts)" [Premiere]

Even though we named her one to watch in 2021, I don't think we quite grasped just how brilliant Sycco would blossom to be. Since making an entrance with her breakthrough single Peacemaker in late 2019, the Brisbane-raised musician has consistently gone from strength to strength, with every single she's put out since - Nictone, Dribble and Germs being three-for-three last year, for example - deepening her sound and further solidifying Sycco as an act we can't get enough of leading into the new year.