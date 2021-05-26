Ways to keep your pets cool this summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Being a pet owner comes with a lot of perks, such as the positive health benefits associated with having a fluffy companion and the ability to get in a good nose boop at a moment’s notice. However, as your parents surely told a seven-year-old you when you begged for your first pet (no, just me?), it also comes with a fair share of responsibilities. One of the most important jobs for a pet owner is grooming. From brushes that keep mats and tangles at bay to clippers and Dremels that make nail care a breeze, having the right grooming essentials is a must, and it all starts with choosing a quality pet shampoo. Like that parade of shampoos that line your shower shelf (no, just me?), the best pet shampoos are made with specific purposes in mind. From those designed to leave coats soft and shiny to others that tackle fleas, ticks, allergies, and more, we rounded up 12 of the best pet shampoos on the market today to help keep your fur baby, and their coat, happy.