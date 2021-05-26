newsbreak-logo
Ways to keep your pets cool this summer

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost summer and everyone wants to be outside with their dogs, but it’s hot and when our best friends are chasing frisbees, balls, and running, they don’t always know they’re overheating. So, how do we recognize the warning signs of exercise-induced, heat related illness? Dr. Joe Spoo, a veterinarian with Eukanuba, explains what to watch out for and how to keep them cool. (Segment sponsored by Eukanuba)

