Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Batman Fan Art Casts Ana De Armas As Poison Ivy, And Wow

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As far as superheroes go, there are few quite as popular as DC’s Batman. As such, the Dark Knight has been adapted for film and television a number of times. While Ben Affleck is the Bruce Wayne of the DCEU, Robert Pattinson will play an alternate version in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And as fans wait for that movie to arrive, new fan art imagines Ana de Armas as Poison Ivy in a sequel.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Schumacher
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Ryan
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Robin
Person
Paul Dano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Art#Art Gallery#Poison Ivy#Comic Art#Bond#Instagram#Dceu#The Harley Quinn#Gotham#Batman Robin#Cinemabend#Superheroes#Catwoman#Artist Ryan Reviews#Comic Book Properties#Awesome Renderings#Wow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Margot Robbie is 'Pestering' WB to Feature Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's Romance in DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Margot Robbie has always been the perfect choice to play live-action, Harley Quinn, in the DC Extended Universe and despite the fact that she's been involved in poorly-received films, her portrayal as Joker's love interest is just so spot-on and for twice already, she was the saving grace of the first two films that featured the iconic DC female anti-hero. Robbie, who has been a DCEU mainstay since 2016 has found herself working with the likes of Jared Leto and the Birds of Prey cast but that actress admittedly wants to go all-in and explore Harley's relationship with another character.
MoviesSouth Coast Today

Why Nehisi Coates acquired centering riddles against Matt Reeves?

That’s set to change, finally, as the world will soon see a Black Superman on the big screen. Warner Bros. announced in February that Ta-Nehisi Coates, the author and essayist who also penned a much-hailed run of “Black Panther,” will write the screenplay. The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that the hunt is on for the director to help bring this new vision to life. And while J.J. Abrams is set to produce and has a whole slate of DC Comics-related projects on deck already, it’s unlikely that he’ll be in the director’s chair.
Movies/Film

Superhero Bits: Mickey Rourke Lashes Out at Marvel, A Mysterious Figure on ‘The Flash’ Movie Set & More

Why is Mickey Rourke bashing Marvel while praising Law & Order: SVU? What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for Jupiter’s Legacy right now? Is Marvel already developing a sequel to Eternals? Who is the cloaked figure approaching Wayne Manor in The Flash set photos? Want a peek behind the scenes of the Black Adam set? How about a look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse in The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
MoviesTom's Guide

The next Superman will be Black — and so will the director

We're learning more about upcoming Black Superman movie. A new report shows that Warner Bros. knows it needs a Black director to helm its upcoming Superman movie (the first to feature a Black actor as The Man Of Steel). Yes, the J.J. Abrams-produced Superman movie, first announced in February, will likely not feature J.J. behind the camera.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Batman: Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Catwoman’s Tie To The Robert Pattinson Hero

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s no secret that comic book movies have been dominating the film world for years. But even before shared universes were established, there were a number of Batman adaptations. The next of these will be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, set outside of the main DCEU and featuring a killer cast including Zoë Kravitz. And a new clip just arrived online featuring Kravitz speaking about Catwoman's connection to Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

The Batman official art has been leaked - by a calendar

The Batman, Warner Bros' latest reboot of the iconic DC superhero, was supposed to be getting released next month. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, we're still waiting to see Robert Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight appear on the big screen. With its launch date pushed back from June...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART TWO Cover Art Revealed And It Puts Two-Face Front And Center

Batman: The Long Halloween is one of the most highly anticipated DC Animated Universe movies to come our way in quite some time, and we now have a first look at the cover art for the upcoming Blu-ray release. That shot of Two-Face and the Dark Knight's other rogues will actually link up to Part One's cover, and Warner Bros. Animation has done an awesome job with this artwork.
MoviesComicBook

The Batman: Hot Wheels Batmobile Leaks Online

The Batman’s Batmobile has leaked via a Hot Wheels design on social media. Recently, some of the promo art for the movie showcased the hero’s ride. Robert Pattinson will be riding a bit differently in his appearance next summer based on these images from Arkdos Art. During The Batman’s trailer, a lot of social media was impressed by the new Batmobile. (Maybe it got a little overshadowed by that beatdown, but to be fair, that was really impressive.) DC FanDome promises to be another massive event this year. You can probably expect a bigger look at both Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne and this slick ride. In contrast to the tank/Formula 1 hybrid that Ben Affleck was driving in Zack Snyder’s work, it seems like Matt Reeves is hewing closer to American muscle cars for his film. That kind of stylistic choice makes a ton of sense for a younger Batman who’s still refining his technique and his gadgets.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ana De Armas Rocks Daisy Dukes For Breakfast With Mystery Man In Spain — Pics

Actress Ana De Armas has stunned in a bright pink sweater and denim shorts, after her ex Ben Affleck seemingly rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez. Ana de Armas, 33, looked pretty in pink when she was spotted in Mallorca, Spain on May 13. The Cuban actress has been filming the upcoming thriller The Gray Man, and was photographed enjoying breakfast with a mystery man, days after her ex Ben Affleck, 48, went on a vacation with his former flame, Jennifer Lopez, 51. Ana opted for a hot pink sweater and cropped, daisy duke shorts while dining alfresco at a local café in the gorgeous town of Palma De Mallorca.
MoviesComicBook

The Flash Movie Director Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Production is now underway on Warner Bros.' The Flash movie, a big-screen spectacle that will follow Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster through the DC universe. While we're still a ways away from getting an official first look at the project, a handful of set photos have showcased behind-the-scenes work on the highly-anticipated project. The latest comes courtesy of the film's director, IT and IT Chapter Two helmer Andy Muschietti, who took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of a chair on set with the name "Barry" written on it, hinting that Miller's Barry Allen/The Flash is now filming.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Charlize Theron's A Redhead For New Netflix Movie And Wow

There have been a handful of instances over the years where Charlize Theron’s been a full-blown chameleon, i.e. become nearly unrecognizable while inhabiting a role. Just look at her Academy Award-winning work in 2003’s Monster and, more recently, playing Megyn Kelly in 2019’s Bombshell for proof. While the upcoming Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil isn’t quite as drastically altering Theron’s appearance, it does have the actress altering her look in a notable way, as we’ll see her as a redhead.
MoviesEsquire

Batman Fans Think Paul Dano's Riddler Might Be Inspired By the Zodiac Killer in This Leaked Image

Here’s something you might’ve remembered in the last 30 seconds: there’s a Batman movie! Coming to theaters. It might be soon. It might not be. The pandemic delayed The Batman's release a few times. But time is relative now. In the midst of Batfleck’s return in the Snyder Cut, a couple of Marvel shows, and a global catastrophe, I'll admit that I forgot that Robert Pattinson will put on the cowl and skulk around for two and a half hours. Maybe you did too.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Promo Art Reveals Most Detailed Look At The Batsuit Yet; Clearer Shot Of The Riddler Surfaces

We have another leak for The Batman, and this latest promo art offers a detailed look at the Batsuit Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will don in the DC Comics adaptation. While this is a slightly simplified version of what we'll see in the movie itself, we do get a clearer look at some of the unique design choices that have been made here. The Caped Crusader's utility belt is certainly packing plenty of weaponry, while the gauntlets have also been handled in an interesting way.