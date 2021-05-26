The Batman Fan Art Casts Ana De Armas As Poison Ivy, And Wow

The Batman’s Batmobile has leaked via a Hot Wheels design on social media. Recently, some of the promo art for the movie showcased the hero’s ride. Robert Pattinson will be riding a bit differently in his appearance next summer based on these images from Arkdos Art. During The Batman’s trailer, a lot of social media was impressed by the new Batmobile. (Maybe it got a little overshadowed by that beatdown, but to be fair, that was really impressive.) DC FanDome promises to be another massive event this year. You can probably expect a bigger look at both Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne and this slick ride. In contrast to the tank/Formula 1 hybrid that Ben Affleck was driving in Zack Snyder’s work, it seems like Matt Reeves is hewing closer to American muscle cars for his film. That kind of stylistic choice makes a ton of sense for a younger Batman who’s still refining his technique and his gadgets.