Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Is Vacating the Shah Chalet: Report

Let me try my hand at writing a tagline for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, ahead of her trial for money laundering and fraud: “In this town, I used to be Queen Bee and MVP. Now, I’m the lady who everyone says gets arrested on the side of a highway.” No, that’s too mouthy. What about: “My house and business might be fake, but that doesn’t mean I won’t keep it real.” I’m getting there, right? Perhaps I should tie in her upcoming eviction.