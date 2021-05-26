newsbreak-logo
Samoa’s democracy in crisis

By Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly two months, the Polynesian island nation of Samoa has been in the grips of a political crisis after one of the most dramatic elections in the country’s history. After a supreme court intervention, a parliamentary lockout and a swearing-in ceremony unlike any other, two groups continue to claim they are the legitimate government of Samoa. Reporter Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson explains what led to this crisis, and the dire implications of this for the people of Samoa.

