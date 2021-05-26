Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cayuga; Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Oneida; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR ONEIDA...MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHERN CORTLAND SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 135 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Boonville to near Sempronius, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement has reported numerous trees and wires down in Onondaga county. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Utica, Rome, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Pompey and Lee. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

