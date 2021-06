A VR conversion mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been created and is now available in early access. If you own Red Dead Redemption 2 and a capable gaming PC, you can try the mod for yourself via the Patreon of developer Luke Ross. Those who subscribe at the £8 a month tier will be able to download an early version of the mod and any future prototypes. Bear in mind that Red Dead Redemption 2 mods might not play well with Red Dead Online, and could get you banned. This is strictly for the single-player component of the game.