House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making plans to find a new way to investigate the Capitol Riots on January 6th. Last week, Republicans in the Senate blocked the legislation to form an independent bipartisan commission with only 4 votes short of the 10 GOP Senators needed. That commission would have been a panel of 10 people who would have investigated what happened the day of the insurrection and how events escalated. In a virtual meeting with members of the House Democratic Caucus, Pelosi said she was prepared to initiate a house-led investigation despite Republican resistance and promised her colleagues to keep going until they find the truth.