Who Is Miles Teller's Wife, Keleigh Sperry?

Miles Teller is one of the most sought-after young actors in Hollywood, and undoubtedly, the apple of plenty of eyes. He tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight when he can, and his relationship with his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, has not been very publicized. According to Men's Health, the pair met in 2013 and they've been head over heels ever since. By 2017, Miles knew she was the one, and proposed to her while they were on a safari in South Africa. The couple walked down the aisle in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. And the actor shared that quarantine actually helped strengthen their bond.