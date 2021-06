Low water levels and drought conditions in Utah this year could have an impact on fishing, according to Faith Heaton Jolley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. She said people should be aware of lake conditions before going out because boat ramps may be closed due to low water levels. Jolley said the drought could also impact how many fish are stocked in bodies of water. If people are planning to catch and release fish this summer, she said to do so quickly into deeper, cooler water to avoid stressing them out. — Lexi Peery, St. George.