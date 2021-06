With the Michigan State roster seemingly settled heading into the meat of the offseason, let’s “game-out” the depth chart... At this point, while the team still has two open scholarships, the staff appears content with the roster as-is, especially given the impressively talented walk-ons that Tom Izzo has added in Peter Nwoke, Keon Coleman, and Maliq Carr (the latter two who will attempt to play basketball after football season ends — we’ll see if it happens). With a few months of offseason before what will likely become the defining season of the end of Tom Izzo’s tenure in East Lansing, let’s take a look at the depth chart and project how the team will shape up.