Texarkana Native Sells Famous Race Vehicle For 1.82 Million

Texarkana native Parnelli Jones recently sold his famous off-road race vehicle a 1969 Ford Bronco for 1.82 million dollars at an auction. Born in Texarkana, Arkansas in 1933 Rufus 'Parnelli' Jones is a well know on-road and off-road racer. Jones and his family moved from Texarkana to Torrance California when he was a child. Jones received his nickname of 'Parnelli' from a boyhood friend Billy Calder.

