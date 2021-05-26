Texarkana Native Sells Famous Race Vehicle For 1.82 Million

Louis Willis, Sr. 71, entered into heavenly rest on May 3, 2021. He was born to the union of Hollis and Sammie Willis on April 10, 1950 in Ida, Louisiana. He spent his childhood and early adulthood in Paraloma and White Cliffs, AR. and was affectionately nicknamed "Tick" and "L.W." Upon graduation from Mineral Springs High School in 1968, he moved to Ohio and later relocated to California. Louis enjoyed working with his hands and was a professional auto mechanic. As an entrepreneur, he managed auto body contracts with several fleet operations in the Santa Monica area. A country boy at heart, Louis was eager to get back to his roots and moved his family to Arkansas in 1982. He enjoyed farming, gardening, fishing and hunting. In 1976, he accepted Christ as his Savior. He obeyed the call into ministry in 1979 and worked faithfully as a servant for over 40 years pastoring at several churches in Arkansas including Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Willis will be remembered as a humble man who loved the Lord and winning souls for Christ. Rev. Louis Willis leaves to cherish his memory: Mary Willis, Wife of Wilton, AR., Sons: Louis (Yolanda) Willis, Jr. of Texarkana, AR. and Donivon Willis of Foreman, AR., Daughters: Tameka Willis of Ft. Worth, TX, Rashanda (Jeffery) Martin of Texarkana, AR, Tasheka (Dexter) Young of Ashdown, AR., Brothers: Homer (Esther) Willis and Larry (Sandra) Willis, of Toledo, OH., Sisters: Vester Moore of Reno, NV and Lafayette (David) Allen of Texarkana, AR. Visitation Friday, May 14, 2021 from 3-5 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Service Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 PM Community Freewill in Ashdown, with Minister Louis Wills, Jr., Eulogist. Burial at Scotts Memorial Cemetery, Paraloma, AR, under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary. Mask and Social Distancing Required.