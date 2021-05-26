Allison Russell, Adia Victoria, More to Play Musicians Corner
Nashville's long-running free concert series Musicians Corner took a break from in-person events last summer due to — well, you know. I don't have to say it. But as we noted earlier this month, after making 2020's festivities online-only, Musicians Corner is returning to Centennial Park for a three-day festival next month, plus a multi-week September Sundown series at the end of the summer. And today, the series dropped its lineup for the June event.www.nashvillescene.com