Dallas, TX

The Senior Source's Diamond Dance-Off Finale

The Senior Source’s 60th birthday celebration, The Diamond Dance-Off, will culminate on Tuesday, June 22 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, TX. The final four dancers in the competition will perform in front of a live audience and a panel of Dallas celebrity judges as they vie for the Crown Title and a $500 prize. Several other awards – such as the fan favorite, most creative dancer and the oldest dancer – will also be presented. All are invited to attend the FREE event to celebrate The Senior Source’s 60 years of service and the volunteers who have made 60 years possible. Chairs and light refreshments will be provided.

